Acuff takes plea deal in unlawful arsenal

Most guns lacked serial numbers

Jess Bradley Acuff, 53, of Sheridan pleaded guilty on May 5 to charges related to an arsenal of illegal weapons recovered at Acuff Storage on April 13, 2025.

At the time, Acuff was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous criminal convictions.

He was indicted by a grand jury on 26 felony counts related to firearm possession and manufacturing, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a short-barrel rifle and four counts of unlawful import, manufacture, sale or transfer of a firearm or silencer.

The four counts included weapons with no serial numbers.

A trial scheduled for May 12 was cancelled. Acuff will be sentenced at 10 a.m. July 13. He has been on release since September 2025.

On April 13, 2025, four calls to Yamhill Communication reported gunshots around Acuff Storage in Sheridan over a two-hour period, according to a probable cause statement submitted by Keith Courtin of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Oregon State Police Trooper Nathan Skaer first responded to the scene and reported seeing a firearm belt clip and “a heavy bulge in Acuff’s pants.” He told the sheriff’s office that Acuff retreated inside the storage area when confronted.

About 7 p.m., Acuff emerged from the storage facility office, which is believed to be a makeshift apartment where he resides, and was hostile, “making furtive movements and failed to follow commands,” Courtin stated.

YCSO units deployed a taser and detained Acuff.

Courtin reported that a nearby resident told deputies he had gone to inquire at the facility when he heard gunshots and saw Acuff through the window with a hunting rifle. Another witness said Acuff had shown her a pistol the week before.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant just before midnight, and discovered “an arsenal of high-powered ghost guns, ranging from high-powered rifles to handguns, all but one had no serial numbers and were illegally manufactured,” the sergeant said in the statement. “Jess had guns spread throughout the house, almost all were loaded, with a round in the chamber.” Officers also found “and unusual amount of ammunition” and bullet holes throughout the structure.

Of the 17 firearms, 16 did not have serial numbers, Courtin said.

Officers tased Acuff, “which was ineffective, and he actually laughed at it,” but they were ultimately able to take him into custody, the sergeant stated.

Acuff’s mother reported that he was acting paranoid, believed people were targeting him and was possibly suicidal.

“He is clearly battling mental health issues, is irrational, confrontational … I have no doubt that if he gets released we will have a violent conflict with him,” the sergeant stated.

Acuff has 18 convictions on his record, including three felonies. Most recently, he was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm in Washington County in 2023.