A few Easter egg hunts spring up

Because of continuing pandemic restrictions, though, the rabbit will skip some places this year, as it did in 2020. The usual egg hunts will look different, if they are held at all.

Amity, Carlton and Dayton will host modified events, with representatives of the Easter Bunny delivering the eggs.

Lafayette and Yamhill children will have a chance to fill their baskets during traditional, if socially distanced, egg hunts in city parks.

McMinnville’s adaptive egg hunt will continue, but the venerable Lions Easter Egg Hunt in Wortman Park is canceled again this year.

Some churches also will host egg hunts. For example, First Baptist Church will have a Digital Egg Hunt for children and families from April 3 to 11. A smart phone is needed for the event, which will start at the Little Free Library in the church courtyard at First and Cowls streets.

Egg photos will be placed there and at other locations on the church property; at each egg, participants can use their phone to check the QR code, which will direct them to the next activity.

Here are events planned this year:

Amity

The Amity Fire Department will deliver eggs to families with children 12 and younger who signed up by March 30.

Amity Fire District started the event last year after the coronavirus pandemic prevented its usual hunt in the city park.

For more information, go to the fire district’s Facebook page or send email to vounteers@amityfire.com.

Carlton

Volunteer firefighters will drive through town on the morning of Saturday, April 3, handing out plastic eggs and small toys.

Trucks will leave the fire station at 9 a.m. and drive through the northwest part of town, then the northeast, the southeast and the southwest. After distributing eggs and toys to families along the route, they will reach the upper park, Ladd Park, about 10:30 a.m.

Carlton Fire District usually hosts an egg hunt in Wennerberg Park, but that event was canceled for the second year in a row.

Dayton

“Bunny on the Run” is planned in Dayton, with the Easter Bunny and volunteer helpers driving through town.

The event will start at 10 a.m., with a second route at 1 p.m.. Maps of the bunny’s route are available on the city’s website, www.ci.dayton.or.us.

Lafayette

Lafayette Community Church will host the city’s annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, in Joel Perkins Park. Social distancing and mask rules apply, and only 250 people can be in the park at once.

McMinnville

In addition to the First Baptist Church digital egg hunt, an adaptive egg hunt for families with special needs children is scheduled for Saturday, April 3.

It will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Discovery Meadows Community Park, 1300 N.W. Cypress St., McMinnville.

In case of rain, it will switch to a drive-by experience, organizers said. Admission is free to special needs children and their siblings.

The annual Adaptive Egg Hunt is sponsored by The Grove Church and McMinnville Parks and Recreation.

Yamhill

Yamhill Fire District and Yamhill Community Club will host an Easter egg hunt for Yamhill children at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, in Beulah Park.