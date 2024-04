99W bridge reopened at north end of Mac

Highway 99W was closed for several hours today after a crash damaged the bridge over the North Yamhill River, near the cemeteries and junction with Highway 47.

According to ODOT, the bridge was closed whlie it was inspected and repaired.

Traffic was be detoured and drivers faced delays in both directions.

ODOT closed the bridge early Sunday morning after a crash damaged a guard rail on the southbound side.