911 now available over text

Texting 911 is designated for emergencies when making a voice call isn’t possible or could put someone in greater danger.

YCOM announced in a press release that a voice gives dispatchers valuable information, such as tone of voice, background sounds, and the ability to ask questions in real time.

These can help emergency responders provide the appropriate assistance as quickly as possible.

The rule of thumb is, if you can safely make a voice call, calling 911 is still the fastest and most effective way to reach emergency services.

Every text is treated as a real emergency and must be answered by a dispatcher. Do not send a text to 911 to test the system.

If you accidentally text 911, please respond to the dispatcher and let them know it was sent in error.