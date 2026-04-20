3A Softball: YC splits trip east

YC’s day started in Vale, where 16 Tigers were set down on strikes via the hand of Vikings’ freshman pitcher Sophia Navarrete. In the circle, Navarrete walked no one and allowed just one hit, a leadoff double in the top of the sixth to senior Kerissa Hinton.

Taylor Bradfield pitched for the Tigers, striking out 11 while walking four and surrendering five hits. The lone run of the game was also thanks to Navarrete, who led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run over the center field wall.

After falling 1-0 to Vale, YC’s offense came to life against the Bulldogs of Nyssa.

Josie Barker threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out five. The Tigers backed up their pitcher with eight hits in a 10-0 victory.

At the plate, Barker also smacked a double and scored three runs while going 2-for-4. Bradfield had the biggest bat, driving in three and scoring two runs while going 1-for-4.

Ella Amerson (1-for-3, 3R, RBI, BB), Addison Tuning (1-for-4, R, RBI), Lily Slater (1-for-4, RBI) and Hinton drove home the rest of the Tigers’ runs. They scored one in the second inning, three in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule and win their fifth game of April.

The Tigers travelled to No. 38 Amity (1-10, 0-4) on Monday (after News-Register deadline) and will get their first look at No. 22 Salem Academy (6-5, 2-4) on Wednesday at home. First pitch is at 5 p.m.