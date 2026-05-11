3A Softball: Tigers, Pirates, Bulldogs holding onto playoff bids

On Monday, May 4, YC used a 12-strikeout performance from Josie Barker and 3 RBI day from Addison Tuning to beat No. 17 Willamina/Sheridan (10-9, 8-4) 7-2 in the West Valley.

The Tigers toppled No. 8 Warrenton (13-7, 7-4), 2-0, on Thursday on their home turf. YC had a quick turnaround, traveling to No. 25 Taft (6-12, 3-9) on Friday, where they were victorious 12-1.

Before facing Blanchet Catholic on Monday (after News-Register deadline) the No. 2-ranked Pirates redeemed themselves with a 17-0 win over No. 24 Salem Academy (8-11, 3-9) on Tuesday and 12-0 win over No. 18 Santiam Christian (11-8, 6-8) on Wednesday.

Sophie Sweeney tagged the Crusaders of Salem for a home run, double and four RBIs on Tuesday, while junior pitcher Charly Upmeyer struck out 13 over five no-hit innings versus Santiam.

Following their loss to YC, the Bulldogs also took it to the Crusaders and Eagles. They defeated Salem Academy 17-1 on Wednesday with five of their 13 hits going for extra bases. Bridgette Manley and Cicily McKenna each had three knocks.

On Friday, the Bulldogs beat the Eagles 4-2, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in response to a two-run top half for Santiam.

Manley struck out 10 over seven innings to secure the victory from the circle.

Breaking out of a 15-game skid was the No. 37-ranked Amity Warriors (2-16, 1-9), who beat winless Blanchet Catholic 17-3 on Friday for their first win since March 18.

Amity will host Dayton on Tuesday at 5 p.m., travel to Willamina on Thursday for a 5 p.m. start and face the Tigers in Yamhill on Friday. The Warriors will host the Bulldogs next Monday for senior night before finishing the regular season with two games on the road.

With two weeks remaining in the season, Dayton, YC and Willamina are all hanging on to one of four automatic playoff berths earned by top finishers in Special District 3. As of May 10, the Tigers are first in the league, with No. 7-ranked Scio placed third between Dayton in second and the Bulldogs in fourth.

Willamina travels to Scio on Tuesday while the Tigers take on Blanchet Catholic.