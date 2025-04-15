3A Softball Roundup: Yamhill-Carlton topples Jefferson by 27 runs

Junior Taylor Bradfield went two-for-two at the plate firing off a home run, nabbing five runs and four RBIs.

Senior Cecelia Petraitis also swung for the fences going two-for-four at the plate, homering and added four runs and seven RBIs.

Senior Lexi Lowe also joined the homerun club, as she went four-for-four, scoring two runs and chipping in six RBIs.

Senior Lexi Lowe also joined the homerun club, as she went four-for-four, scoring two runs and chipping in six RBIs.

The Tigers played tough defense and held Jefferson scoreless until the fourth inning.

Petraitis was on the mound and allowed two runs in the fourth and fifth. She allowed two hits and one walk, struck out one runner and left five runners on base.

YC will travel to Taft tonight for league play.

The Tigers are currently ranked No. 4 in 3A by OSAA after downing league opponents Willamina (4-1) and Dayton (7-5). YC fell to 10-5 to No. 1 ranked and last season’s state runner-up the Scio Loggers.

The Loggers are ranked No.1 in 3A Special District 3 with an 8-0, 4-0 record.



The Willamina Bulldogs caged the Sheridan Spartans on Friday, winning by a 26-0 margin. The Bulldogs advanced to a 9-1, 4-1 record.

They will play Santiam Christian tonight and travel to Scio on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs were on a hot eight game winning streak before being pinned by the YC Tigers on April 10, falling 4-1.



The Dayton Pirates (8-1, 3-1) held the Sheridan Spartans scoreless last Tuesday, winning 18-0. The Pirates lone league loss was to YC.

The Pirates will host Scio on Tuesday before traveling to Amity on Wednesday and Willamina on Friday.



Amity softball advanced to 5-4, 3-1 record after a decisive 16-3 Saturday victory over the 2A/1A Gaston Greyhounds in non-league play. The Warriors travel to Blanchet Catholic for league play today.



Spartan softball has yet to amass a season victory, sitting at a 0-4,0-3 record. Sheridan will face Jefferson (0-5,0-6) today.