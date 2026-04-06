3A Softball: County squads combine for 148/54 run differential in weeks games

Dayton 17

Kennedy 0

The No. 4-ranked Pirates (8-2, 2-0) streaked to victory over 2A/1A No. 8 Kennedy (2-2, 1-0), rattling off 14 hits and two seven-run frames to secure the road win.

Seven Pirates recorded two hits and six scored two or more runs. Junior Charly Upmeyer (2-for-4, 3 R, 3 RBIs) and sophomore Hayden Bell (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs) had the loudest days, each blasting home runs.

Upmeyer also pitched all four innings played, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out eight.

Willamina/Sheridan 21

Gaston 0

Seventeen runs in the second inning catapulted the No. 29-ranked Bulldogs to victory in their first of two games at home versus 2A/1A No. 38 Gaston (1-7).

Willamina recorded just five hits. Gaston was fairly clean in field as well with two errors. However, it was 18 team walks that put the Bulldogs on a merry-go-round of the bases.

Bridgette Manley and Keylee Manley and Camille Crowe each walked three times.

With swings of the bat, junior Lainee Barton had the most success, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Manley pitched all three innings on the mound, striking out five while allowing no hits.

Willamina/Sheridan 16

Gaston 4

Gaston broke through with four runs in the top of the third of game two, but the Bulldogs had already amassed a 13-0 lead on more patience. Willamina had an even wider hit/walk ratio in the afternoon cap, securing just two hits to 20 walks.

Bridgitte Manley bunted for a base hit to start the game. Later, Rebecca Neese reached on an infield single to drive in the Bulldogs 13th run.

Senior Madison Blacketer (3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, 3 K) and Keylee Manley (2IP, 2 H, 2 BB, K) combined for the respective win and save.

March 31

Amity 2

Salem Academy 12

No. 11 PacWest foe Salem Academy (3-1, 1-1) was a tough nut to crack for the No. 34-ranked Warriors (1-7, 0-1). Amity totaled just four hits to the Crusaders’ seven as the road squad and fell behind 6-0 after two innings.

Warrior sophomore Isabella Calkins (2-for-3) and junior Alexis Nettrouer (0-for-3) drove in Amity’s runs.

Dayton 9

Taft 0

The Pirates made quick work of PacWest league foe No. 30 Taft (3-5, 0-2) with a trio of three-run innings behind seven three-hit innings from senior Rachel Baumholtz on the mound. She also set down 10 on strikes.

Baumholtz (2-for-4, R, RBI) was great at the plate, too, with a double and triple. Bell (3-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI) followed suit with two doubles of her own. Junior Sophie Sweeney was another strong bat, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Yamhill Carlton 16

Santiam Christian 0

Yamhill County’s No. 2 Tigers (6-1, 2-0) handed No. 9 Santiam Christian (5-1, 1-1) its first loss of the season on Tuesday, with YC outhitting the Eagles 14-2.

Five two-hit innings from senior Taylor Bradfield set the tone. She struck out 10 while surrendering two hits, four walks and seven runners left on base.

Bradfield was also 4-for-4 at the dish with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Kerissa Hinton (1-for-3), Addison Tuning (2-for-4) and Ella Amerson (1-for-3) all had two RBIs of their own. Hinton and Tuning struck two-baggers. Amerson and Josie Barker hit triples.

April 2

Dayton 25

Blanchet Catholic 1

Dayton jumped all over No. 39 Blanchet Catholic (0-7, 0-1), scoring 13 runs in the first inning, nine in the second and three in the third.

The Pirates had 17 total hits, led by Isabella Lopez (3-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs) and Jordan Mayhew (3-for-4, 3 R, 3 RBIs). Baumholtz had another triple/double duo, while Auvil, Upmeyer and freshman Emmy Riley hit doubles of their own.

Eight Pirates drove in two or more runs and nine recorded hits.

Upmeyer pitched two frames in which all six of her outs were strikeouts. Auvil pitched the third and walked three before setting down the side. Blanchet Catholic was held hitless.

April 3

Amity 17

Vernonia 18

The Warriors had little trouble scoring versus 2A/1A No. 28 Vernonia (3-3) on Friday, but neither did the Loggers.

Amity jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Vernonia uncorked 11 in the top of the fourth inning. The Loggers then scored five in the fifth and two in the sixth. Meanwhile, the Warriors were able to score one in the fourth and seven more in the sixth, but fell just short.

Vernonia out-hit Amity 16-10 and committed eight defensive errors to Amity’s two.

Senior Emma Northrop was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, five runs scored and an RBI. Nettrouer and freshman Makayla Silacci each scored three runs, while Calkins added four RBIs.

The Warriors battled Santiam Christian on Monday and host Taft on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Dayton 2

Scappoose 8

The Pirates allowed three first-inning runs to 4A No. 3 Scappoose (8-0) and could not come back after falling behind 8-0.

The Casey sisters of Saige (5 IP, 3 H, 8K) and Elly (2 IP, 2 H, 2 K) combined to stifle Dayton’s bats.

In the bottom of the fourth, an Upmeyer sacrifice bunt and Bell double into right field scored Dayton’s two runs. The Pirates found ways to get base runners on in every inning thereafter but failed to plate them.

Dayton went to battle with Yamhill Carlton on Monday and will travel to Salem Academy on Wednesday.

Willamina/Sheridan 16

Taft 6

In stark contrast to their wins over Gaston, the Bulldogs clobbered 21 hits off Taft on the road. The game was on the horizon with Willamina owning a 9-6 lead in the fifth, but seven more Bulldogs scored in the seventh to pull away.

Keylee Manley (3-for-6) and Barton (2-for-5) each had three RBIs. Keylee Manley, Elizabeth Neese, Blacketer and Cicily McKenna led with three hits a pop.

Bridgitte Manely threw all seven frames while surrendering five hits, one earned run and two walks. She punched out six.

Willamina hosted Blanchet Catholic on Monday and is set for a 5 p.m. rivalry contest at Yamhill Carlton on Wednesday.

Yamhill Carlton 7

Scio 5

YC led No. 5 Scio (8-2, 0-1) by four before the Loggers snuck three of their own off Barker in the fourth inning. The Tigers hit back with one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to stave off a defending 3A champion Logger team.

Barker pitched all seven innings and struck out six while allowing eight hits, four earned runs and two walks.

Two Amerson (2-for-4, 2 R, RBI) doubles in the leadoff spot were crucial for the Tigers. Barker also came through with big swings to score two runs. Bradfield handled the stick well, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.

YC faced Dayton in a 3A semifinal rematch on Monday and hosts the Bulldogs on Wednesday.