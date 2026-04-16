3A Softball: Bulldogs, Tigers on winning trail

Yamhill Carlton 6

Stayton 4

The No. 4-ranked Tigers (8-2, 3-1) travelled to the home of Class 4A No. 11 Stayton (4-5) on Monday and never looked back after taking a 2-0 lead before the home team could pick up a bat.

Senior Ella Amerson started the game with a walk, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and later scored on a single by Addison Tuning. The big bat of Taylor Bradfield, shortly thereafter, tripled in Tuning for YC’s second run.

Stayton retorted with one run in the bottom of the first. A whole lot of goose eggs followed, as Tigers’ starter Josie Barker and Eagles pitcher Makenzie Schacher traded scoreless frames.

YC scored four more in the seventh with a two-RBI single from Bradfield and a two-run double by Lilly Slater to take a 6-1 lead. The Eagles scored three in the bottom half to temporarily stave off defeat before Barker set down three batters in a row to escape a jam and secure victory.

The middle of the order in Tuning (2-for-4, R, RBI), Bradfield (2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs) and Slater (1-for-3, 2 RBIs, BB) led the Tigers’ offensive charge. Barker threw seven innings while striking out seven and surrendering 11 hits and three earned runs.

The Tigers travel east on Saturday for a set of high-desert matchups against No. 1 Vale (9-0, 4-0) and No. 29 Nyssa (2-7, 0-4).

April 10

Wilamina/Sheridan 15

Salem Academy 4

Before rain rendered several county games unplayable, the No. 21-ranked Bulldogs (5-6, 3-1) hosted No. 27 league foe Salem Academy (4-5, 1-4) and teed off for 13 total hits and nine runs through the first three innings.

Keylee Manley (2-for-4) and Lainee Barton (1-for-3) led with four RBIs each and two runs scored. Three of Barton’s RBIs came on a deep home run to give the Bulldogs a 12-4 lead in the fifth inning.

Paige Baker went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Madison Blacketer and Bridgette Manley were each 2-for-4 and Cicily McKenna was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two free passes. Bridgette Manley also scored four runs and threw six seven-hit innings while walking one and striking out 12.

The Bulldogs have PacWest rival No. 5 Scio (11-2, 3-1) on tap for Friday at 5 p.m. before a road meeting at No. 2 Dayton (11-2, 5-0) on Monday at the same time.