3A PacWest Hoops All-League

Boys

Dayton senior 6-7 center Clyde Rosenberg was named Player of the Year.

Zach Lilebo of Taft was named Coach of the Year.

Local athletes in bold.

First Team All-League

Clyde Rosenburg, Dayton

Lane Garrison, Dayton

Carson Avery, Scio

Hunter Courtney, Scio

Josh Riddle, Santiam Christian

Kol Tolan, Taft

Second Team All-League

Steen Smith, Santiam Christian

Kai Beyer, Taft

Austin Carrasco, Amity

JJ McCormick, Taft

Kiyan Vrell, Amity

Third Team All-League

Jackson Nightingale, Taft

Drew Withee, Jefferson

Brycen Zosel, Scio

Austin Bodenhamer, Dayton

Bill Riecke, Blanchet Catholic

Honorable Mention All-League

Taylor Yoder, Sheridan

Zane Whisenhunt, Scio

Adam Barnett, Blanchet Catholic

Trenton Battle, Taft

Mason Ball, Santiam Christian

Kaikenim Mercier, Willamina

Clayton Siegers, Santiam Christian

Zack Hankins, Taft

Con Coelho, Amity

Osbaldo Vasquez, Jefferson

Tanner Gentry, Dayton

DJ Holloway, Dayton

Girls

Gretchen Orton of Jefferson won her second-straight Player of the Year honors in the PacWest Conference.

Jed McMullen of Amity was named Coach of the Year.

First Team

Adie Nisly, Amity

Sienna Lillebro, Taft

Saralynn Grove, Amity

Alyssa McMullen, Amity

Gretchen Orton, Jefferson

Second Team

Aziza Saad, Jefferson

Eliza Nisly, Amity

Hadley Hughes, Dayton

Laney Lee, Taft

Chloe Ayala, Sheridan

Third Team

Ariana Boutillier, Santiam Christian

Kailey Westbrook, Scio

Olivia Davis,Taft

Taylor Givens, Sheridan

Haley Miersma, Amity

Honorable Mention

Macy Johnson, Scio

Brianna Buswell, Willamina

Meleena Montano, Sheridan

Logen Watkins, Sheridan

Bella Kunkel, Jefferson

Grace Weber, Blanchet Catholic

Valynn Guthrie, Willamina

Bayleigh Leno, Willamina

Grace Terbush, Willamina

Aliya Saad, Jefferson

Genevieve Orton, Jefferson

Kylie Wilson, Amity