3A girls wrestling districts moved to Monday

The 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 girls tournament has been delayed due to this week’s snow and ice storm. Originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, the tournament at Scappoose High School will be Saturday and may continue Monday, depending on the size of weight classes.

Willamina head wrestling coach Ariah Fasana said “any final matches will be completed on Monday, since (wrestlers) can only wrestle six matches in one day if that limit is reached by any wrestler.”

Fasana expects most of the weight class championships will decided on Saturday with only a handful continuing to Monday.

The top four wrestlers per weight class will advance to the state tournament. Girls wrestling in Oregon has teams 4A through 1A in the same league, with only three districts across the state.

Yamhill County teams such as Dayton, Amity and Willamina will have seven girls representing their programs.

Amity only has one girl listed for the tournament, while, Yamhill-Carlton will be have 10 girls to compete.

4A St. Helens is the largest team expected with 19 wrestlers. 4A Tillamook will be bring 11 girls and Scappoose and Estacada should have a dozen each.

Willamina’s Zoe Brewer (105, 27-3) is the No.1 seed for the 105-weight class. Bulldog Paige Baker (190) is a No. 2 seed and Sadie Risseeuw (155) is a No. 3.

At the time of print, seeding and brackets were not released.

Local teams’ wrestlers and records are:

n Tegan Braun (145), sophomore, 11-8.

n Cristal Martinez (100), junior, 8-10.

n Amelie Genz (170), senior, 7-10.

n Caden Christensen (125), senior, 6-8.

n Edith Betts (140), junior, 4-12.

n Delanie Atkenson (140), freshman, 2-11.

n Danaya Berhorst (120), sophomore, 1-15.

n Aliyah Sauceda (170), junior, 30-2.

n Danika Moddy (155), junior, 22-13.

n Briana Titular (140), senior, 8-7.

n Isabella Velez (170), senior, 12-11.

n Arabella Di Lorenzo (120) sophomore, 5-19.

n Citali Zaragoza (105), junior, 0-11.

n Sydney Hall (135), junior, 0-11.

n Aaron Andereqq (190), junior, 0-4.

n Peylinn Childress (115), freshmen, 10-9.

n Sydnee Cummins (140), sophomore, 2-10.

n Libby Martin (170), freshmen, 3-5.

n Zoe Brewer (105), senior, 27-3. Defending state champion (100).

n Saide Risseeuw (170, senior, 24-7.

n Kelsea Gray (120), junior, 19-11.

n Paige Baker (235), junior, 13-9.

n Lainee Hibdon-Barton (190), sophomore, 7-11.

n Aleena Leno (130), sophomore, 2-9.

n Addison Tuning (145), junior, 27-8.

n Onaly Tindall (120), sophomore, 24-10.

n Vera Worthing (130), senior, 22-11.

n Madeline Allen (100), sophomore, 13-7.

n Destiny Huldt (170), junior, 12-15.

n Mia Lehmann (110), senior, 7-15.

n Annie Featherston (190), junior, 6-2.

n Lillyana Ingham (135), sophomore, 6-19.

n Madison Brooks (125), senior, 5-10.

n Autumn Thompson (125), freshmen, 2-19.

n Abigale Roush (155), sophomore, 1-2.

n Natalie Love (130), freshmen, 0-4.