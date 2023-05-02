3A boys wrestling round out league duals

Yamhill-Carlton wrapped up the regular season winning three duals against league opponents Neah-Kah-Nie, Warrenton and Rainer on Feb. 10.

August Brunner (190) went undefeated, 3-0. Joseph Petratis (106) went 2-1, losing his Warrenton match. Nick Titular (120) went 2-1.

The Tigers defeated Neah-Kah-Nie 54-19, winning six matches and accepting three forfeits.

Against Warrenton the Tigers cinched a 66-18 victory, nabbing six forfeits and winning four matches.

Finishing the night, Y-C defeated Rainer 46-32, securing two forfeits and winning six matches.

Tiger Lexton King (113) lost in his match to Walker Makinson by technical fall trailing 15-0.

Rainer also won the 138 and 144 weight classes, beating out Jonathan Hernandez-Rubio and Matthew Roush.

Y-C, Amity, Willamina and Dayton will compete at the 3A Special District 1 tournament on Feb. 21-22 at Warrenton High School.

Sheridan will compete at the 3A Special District 2 tournament at Elmira High School on Feb. 21-22.

Amity boys wrestling fell to Rainer 66-6 on Wednesday.

Warrior Gavin King (150) was the sole match winner for Amity. The Warriors forfeiting 10 weight classes.

Banks swept Dayton 81-0, on Wednesday. The Pirates forfeited six weight classes and lost all others.