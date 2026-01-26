3A/2A Girls Basketball: Tigers trample Cardinals, Warriors win 10 in a row

Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##Amity’s Alyssa McMullen, left, and Lyliana Rideout, right, trap Dayton’s Bella Lopez during the rivalry contest on Jan. 16 in Amity. Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo##YC senior forward Peyton Gregor drives past May Jimenez-Acosta from Gaston during the Tigers’ 54-37 beating of the Greyhounds on Dec. 5, 2025, at the Tiger Dome. YC is undefeated at home as of Jan. 26.

Yamhill Carlton 53

Corbett 7

YC’s No. 15-ranked girls basketball team (13-5, 3-3) allowed the fewest points they have all season on Thursday to remain undefeated in the Tiger Dome.

The Tigers are off till Thursday, Jan. 29, when they will face No. 9 Neah-Kah-Nie (11-5, 4-1) for the second time this season. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Jan. 23

Amity 78

Scio 24

The highest-ranked basketball team in Yamhill County won its 10th consecutive game on Friday, knocking off No. 36 Scio (2-15, 2-8) in a game that had 11 Warriors score a bucket.

The scoring spread was fairly even, but seniors Alyssa McMullen and Haley Miersma led the charge with 24 and 11 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Adie Nisly and Eliza Nisly went for nine and seven points.

Kylie Wilson contributed eight points, while Lyliana Rideout added six.

The rest of No. 2 Amity’s scorers — Ella Hatch, Adelynne Slowik, Gracie Withee, Maci King and Grace Ulloa — combined for 13 points.

Amity led 54-9 at halftime, allowing much of the second unit time to shine as the Warriors won their 16th straight game over Scio. The streak dates to the 2018-19 season when Amity and Scio began facing off in league play.

The Warriors are back home on Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. tip off against No. 39 Salem Academy (2-16, 0-10).

Dayton 38

Blanchet Catholic 47

The No. 23-ranked Pirates (11-7, 5-5) were outmatched in periods one and four on Friday, splitting the season series 1-1 with No. 32 Blanchet Catholic (7-9, 3-7) in a road loss.

Junior Hadley Hughes scored 15 points and Bella Lopez notched 14, but the combined 29-piece was just short of being able to outscore the Cavaliers late.

Dayton was topped 15-4 in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers used six trips to the line to slow the game and jump ahead. The Pirates led 34-32 at the end of three periods.

Dayton will face No. 24 Santiam Christian (7-10, 6-4) at home on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip off prior to battling No. 34 Willamina (3-12, 2-6) in the West Valley on Friday, Jan. 30.

Delphian 18

Colton 57

No. 31 Delphian (4-8, 2-6) was unsuccessful in achieving victory on Friday, dropping its fifth straight game to end a three-game 2A Tri-Valley Conference road trip at No. 13 Colton (12-5, 6-2).

The Dragons are back home on Tuesday to face No. 22 Kennedy (8-10, 5-3) at 5:30 p.m.

Sheridan 20

Regis 81

After suffering its first loss of the season to Amity on Wednesday, 2A No. 1 Regis (17-1, 8-0) returned to Yamhill County on Friday and put up its third-highest scoring total of the winter to defeat No. 38 Sheridan (0-13, 0-8).

The Spartans get no easier task on Tuesday when they travel to 2A No. 3 Western Christian (14-2, 7-1).