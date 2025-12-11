3A/2A Girls Basketball: Tigers stay hot at home

Westside Christian 50

The Pirates (1-1) dropped their first game on Tuesday, falling to undefeated Westside Christian (4-0) by a score of 50-36 at Dayton High School.

Dayton played a tight start to the game, trailing 9-7 after one quarter, but fell behind 26-17 at the half and was unable to keep pace with Westside Christian sophomore Anna Brost and her 18 second-half points on six made 3-pointers.

Four Pirates found the basket, with junior forward Hadley Hughes scoring a team-high 25 points. Junior guard Bella Lopez scored seven points, while junior forward Charly Upmeyer and sophomore forward Jayden Mayhew each scored two points.

Dayton kicked off the Dayton Tournament on Thursday (after News-Register deadline) against De La Salle North Catholic and continues tournament play with a 6 p.m. tip off versus Cascade Christian on Friday and a 7:30 p.m. start against Catlin Gabel on Saturday, both at Dayton High School.

Yamhill Carlton 61

Salem Academy 25

The Tigers (3-0) smacked Salem Academy (0-2) on Tuesday in the Tiger Dome, 61-25. YC outscored Salem Academy 10-6 in the first quarter, 17-10 in the second, 19-4 in the third and 15-5 in the fourth.

Nine different Tigers scored in the 36-point victory. Senior guard Mackenzie Lynn led the charge with 13 points, 10 of which came in the third quarter. Junior Lilah Stahl was second with nine points, while fellow juniors Tairen Farnsworth and Josie Von scored eight.

Also finding the net was senior forward Peyton Gregor (7), juniors Diesel Harper-Larson (6) and Kelsie King (6), and seniors Josie Barker (2) and Ella Amerson (2). As a team, YC sank six 3-pointers in the game.

The Tigers began play at the Dayton Tournament on Thursday against Catlin Gabel and will face De La Salle North Catholic at 3 p.m. on Friday at Dayton High School. They finish tournament play with 6 p.m. tip off versus Regis in the old Dayton High School gymnasium on Saturday.

Willamina 27

Nestucca 50

Williamina (1-2) dropped its second consecutive game on Monday at Nestucca (2-0), 50-27. The Bulldogs faced Astoria on Thursday at Dayton High School and return home Friday for a 6 p.m. tip off with Warrenton.

Wednesday’s matchup between Willamina and Yamhill Carlton was postponed and will be rescheduled for a date during the scholastic winter holiday break.

Delphian 22

Vernonia 35

The Dragons fell to 1-2 on Wednesday night with a 35-22 road loss to Vernonia (2-2). Delphian faced 1A Chemawa on Thursday and will play 2A Tri-River league opponent Colton on the road on Monday, Dec. 15.