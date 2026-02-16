3A/2A Girls Basketball: Pirates earn league playoff game; Tigers, Warriors punch tickets to state

Yamhill Carlton 56

Corbett 20

Lilah Stahl led eight Tiger scorers with 14 points at No. 42 Corbett (0-24, 0-11) on Thursday as No. 12 YC (18-6, 8-4) ended the regular season on a three-game win streak to secure its position in the state playoffs.

As of Monday, Feb. 16, YC holds the No. 2 spot in the Coastal Range League over 3A No. 14-ranked Neah-Kah-Nie (14-9, 7-4), but disagreements in the league’s playoff format are putting games for seeding up in the air.

Regardless of how matters settle, the Tigers will be in the state playoffs, but may have to defend their seeding versus Neah-Kah-Nie at the Tiger Dome on Saturday.

Sheridan 35

North Marion 27

No. 38 Sheridan (1-19, 0-14) won its first game on Thursday, defeating 4A Independent North Marion (1-17) by a convincing margin to close their final home game of the season.

The Spartans previously lost to North Marion on Jan. 21, as North Marion’s only victory, and returned the favor.

Feb. 13

Amity 61

Taft 28

No. 2-ranked Amity (23-2, 16-0) completed its second consecutive sweep of the PacWest schedule in two years with a win over No. 11 Taft (18-7, 13-3) on Friday to claim the title of regular season champions.

Adie Nisly led the victory with 18 points, while Lylianna Rideout was not far behind with 17. Haley Miersma added nine points, and Kylie Wilson found the bucket four times — including a free throw — for seven points. Eliza Nisly, Alyssa McMullen, Maci King and Grace Ulloa combined for 10 points.

Amity is bound for a first-round home state playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 28, but will first have to defend its ranking against the winner of Taft and No. 10 Jefferson (16-6, 13-3) on Feb. 21 in the PacWest Conference championship.

Dayton 44

Scio 32

Playing for its season on Friday at home, No. 24 Dayton (13-11, 7-9) was powered to victory by 23 points from Hadley Hughes to secure a spot in the PacWest conference playoffs.

Charlie Upmeyer and Jayden Mayhew also each contributed seven points as Dayton was able to outscore No. 35 Scio (5-18, 5-11) in all but the third quarter.

The Pirates are scheduled to face No. 21 Santiam Christian (12-13, 10-6) on the road on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the PacWest No. 5 seed. The winner earns the right to play on Saturday in Amity, where they would play the loser of Taft/Jefferson.

To make the state playoffs, Dayton needs to win both games, thereby qualifying as the PacWest’s third state qualifier.

Sheridan 7

Kennedy 61

The Spartans were unable to find much luck to close the season, falling to 2A No. 20 Kennedy (11-13, 8-6).

Sheridan graduates three seniors from this year’s squad: Madison Blacketer, Neveah Stewart and Jay Ott. They will hope to return five players, all of whom will be sophomores or juniors.

Willamina 51

Blanchet Catholic 56

The No. 36-ranked Bulldogs (4-19, 3-13) dropped their final game of the season on Friday as they were unable to inch out No. 32 Blanchet Catholic (9-13, 5-11) on the road.

Willamina graduates just one senior, Naveen Pressley, and returns the rest of its roster.