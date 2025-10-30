3A/2A/1A Soccer & League awards: Dayton boys repeat, Amity girls four-peat with victories in respective league title games
Dayton’s No. 5-ranked boys varsity soccer team (13-0-1, 7-0-1) earned its second consecutive Special District 2 league title in dramatic fashion on Saturday, Oct. 25. The Pirates played a full 100 minutes of regular and overtime to a 1-1 score with No. 8 Blanchet Catholic. Storm delays halted the game momentarily halfway through, extending what was already a long match.
The game went to a penalty shootout, where Dayton won 5-4. Freshman goalkeeper Eyzaak Corona stepped up for Dayton after coming in for an injured sophomore, Mason Perez. With hope shying away, Corona blocked Blanchet’s fifth and sixth kicks to secure a Pirate win. Dayton missed its second kick, and junior Gerardo Garcia sank the last try for Dayton.
Dayton senior Johnathan Mendez won SD2 Player of the Year honors, while Pirates’ head coach Jony Miramontes was named Coach of the Year.
The Pirates receive a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed in the State Championship tournament and will host the winner of No. 20 North Valley and No. 13 Siuslaw/Mapleton on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Dayton High School.
Delphian (8-4-2, 5-2-1) also reached the postseason, sneaking in as the No. 15 seed after defeating No. 19 Taft, 2-1, to secure third-place honors in SD2.
The Dragons host No. 18 Brookings-Harbor on Saturday at 1 p.m. at McMinnville High School’s Wortman Stadium. The winner will face No. 2 Oregon Episcopal on Wednesday.
Read on for boys SD2 All-League Honors
Dayton
First-Team: Johnathan Mendez, Martin Rojas, Alexander Garcia
Second-Team: Jesus Cuevas, Riley Corona, Edwin Hernandez, Mason Perez
Honorable Mention: Leo Olague
Delphian
First-Team: Tai Jefford, Mark DeVries
Second-Team: Cesar Ramirez Valdes
Honorable Mention: Chenoa Lopez, Jackson Paden, Oli Beauregard, Nathan Cloutier, Cole Saphire
Yamhill Carlton
First-Team: Lucas Partin
Honorable Mention: Chase Wald, Jacob Portesi, Talmadge Call
Western Christian/Amity
First-Team: Sammy Quesada
Honorable Mention: Noah Rice, Kody Remington, Malachi Shinn
Warrior girls reign over district with POY and COY
The Amity girls varsity soccer team (13-1-1, 8-0) won its fourth consecutive Special District 2 title with a 3-0 victory over No. 14 Blanchet Catholic on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Warriors’ senior midfielder Eliza Nisly was named SD2 Player of the Year after her fourth campaign of 20 or more goals led Amity to an undefeated league record. Amity head coach Andy Dyer and Salem Academy head coach Stephanie Law were chosen as Co-Coaches of the Year.
Amity receives a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 15 Lost River/Bonanza and No. 18 Western Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
The only other county team to be in the running for a playoff spot was No. 29 Yamhill-Carlton. The Tigers (5-6-1, 4-3-1) fell 5-2 in their league playoff match against Western Christian, missing the postseason for the first time in a full regular season since 2016.
Head coach Mike Fetch said the team learned a lot about their resilience and commended the girls for stepping into new experiences and positions while showing an ability to bounce back. Seeing All-League honorees Addison Tuning and Ella Amerson — both seniors —develop into leaders was also rewarding for Fetch as they helped their teammates.
Read on for girls SD2 All-League Honors
Amity
First-Team: Eliza Nisly (Player of the Year), Adie Nisly, Alyssa McMullen, Haley Miersma, Kylie Wilson (Goalie of the Year)
Second-Team: Grace Ulloa
Honorable Mention: Lyliana Rideout, Emma Northrop, Teagan Russell, Rachel Dyer
Dayton
First-Team: Opal Holland
Second-Team: Isabel Juarez
Honorable Mention: Jocelyn Covarrubias, Rachel Baumholtz, Emma Ceja
Yamhill Carlton
First-Team: Addison Tuning
Second-Team: Claire Allen
Honorable Mention: Ella Amerson, Arlette Vilorio
Sheridan/Willamina
Team Award: Girls Sportsmanship Award
Second-Team: NeVaeh Stewart
Honorable Mention: Rayauna Meneley, Kalena Clark
Comments