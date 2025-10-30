3A/2A/1A Soccer & League awards: Dayton boys repeat, Amity girls four-peat with victories in respective league title games

Dayton’s No. 5-ranked boys varsity soccer team (13-0-1, 7-0-1) earned its second consecutive Special District 2 league title in dramatic fashion on Saturday, Oct. 25. The Pirates played a full 100 minutes of regular and overtime to a 1-1 score with No. 8 Blanchet Catholic. Storm delays halted the game momentarily halfway through, extending what was already a long match.

The game went to a penalty shootout, where Dayton won 5-4. Freshman goalkeeper Eyzaak Corona stepped up for Dayton after coming in for an injured sophomore, Mason Perez. With hope shying away, Corona blocked Blanchet’s fifth and sixth kicks to secure a Pirate win. Dayton missed its second kick, and junior Gerardo Garcia sank the last try for Dayton.

Dayton senior Johnathan Mendez won SD2 Player of the Year honors, while Pirates’ head coach Jony Miramontes was named Coach of the Year.

The Pirates receive a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed in the State Championship tournament and will host the winner of No. 20 North Valley and No. 13 Siuslaw/Mapleton on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Dayton High School.

Delphian (8-4-2, 5-2-1) also reached the postseason, sneaking in as the No. 15 seed after defeating No. 19 Taft, 2-1, to secure third-place honors in SD2.

The Dragons host No. 18 Brookings-Harbor on Saturday at 1 p.m. at McMinnville High School’s Wortman Stadium. The winner will face No. 2 Oregon Episcopal on Wednesday.

Read on for boys SD2 All-League Honors

Dayton

First-Team: Johnathan Mendez, Martin Rojas, Alexander Garcia

Second-Team: Jesus Cuevas, Riley Corona, Edwin Hernandez, Mason Perez

Honorable Mention: Leo Olague

Delphian

First-Team: Tai Jefford, Mark DeVries

Second-Team: Cesar Ramirez Valdes

Honorable Mention: Chenoa Lopez, Jackson Paden, Oli Beauregard, Nathan Cloutier, Cole Saphire

Yamhill Carlton

First-Team: Lucas Partin

Honorable Mention: Chase Wald, Jacob Portesi, Talmadge Call

Western Christian/Amity

First-Team: Sammy Quesada

Honorable Mention: Noah Rice, Kody Remington, Malachi Shinn

Warrior girls reign over district with POY and COY

The Amity girls varsity soccer team (13-1-1, 8-0) won its fourth consecutive Special District 2 title with a 3-0 victory over No. 14 Blanchet Catholic on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Warriors’ senior midfielder Eliza Nisly was named SD2 Player of the Year after her fourth campaign of 20 or more goals led Amity to an undefeated league record. Amity head coach Andy Dyer and Salem Academy head coach Stephanie Law were chosen as Co-Coaches of the Year.

Amity receives a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 15 Lost River/Bonanza and No. 18 Western Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The only other county team to be in the running for a playoff spot was No. 29 Yamhill-Carlton. The Tigers (5-6-1, 4-3-1) fell 5-2 in their league playoff match against Western Christian, missing the postseason for the first time in a full regular season since 2016.

Head coach Mike Fetch said the team learned a lot about their resilience and commended the girls for stepping into new experiences and positions while showing an ability to bounce back. Seeing All-League honorees Addison Tuning and Ella Amerson — both seniors —develop into leaders was also rewarding for Fetch as they helped their teammates.

Read on for girls SD2 All-League Honors

Amity

First-Team: Eliza Nisly (Player of the Year), Adie Nisly, Alyssa McMullen, Haley Miersma, Kylie Wilson (Goalie of the Year)

Second-Team: Grace Ulloa

Honorable Mention: Lyliana Rideout, Emma Northrop, Teagan Russell, Rachel Dyer

Dayton

First-Team: Opal Holland

Second-Team: Isabel Juarez

Honorable Mention: Jocelyn Covarrubias, Rachel Baumholtz, Emma Ceja

Yamhill Carlton

First-Team: Addison Tuning

Second-Team: Claire Allen

Honorable Mention: Ella Amerson, Arlette Vilorio

Sheridan/Willamina

Team Award: Girls Sportsmanship Award

Second-Team: NeVaeh Stewart

Honorable Mention: Rayauna Meneley, Kalena Clark