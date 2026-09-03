3A/2A Volleyball: Bulldogs, Spartans off to hopeful starts

The West Valley was brimming with varsity volleyball action this week as Willamina and Sheridan got a head start on the season.

Sheridan already possessed a 3-3 record and a No. 22 ranking in Class 2A as of News-Register deadline on Thursday. They opened the season on Saturday at the Warrenton Kickoff, claiming a duo of 2-1, three-set victories over Rainier and Nestucca.

The Spartans traveled to St. Paul on Monday for a pair of Tri-River League matches, but were unable to find their rhythm, falling 1-3 to Western Christian (10-25, 18-25, 25-19, 23-25) and 0-3 to host St. Paul (14-25, 9-25, 12-25).

Sheridan’s stretch of seven games in six days continued Tuesday at home, where they opened with a 3-1 victory over Waldport (25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-12). The afternoon ended with a rivalry contest against Willamina, in which the Bulldogs pulled out a three-set win (25-16, 25-9, 25-17).

After falling to 3A Blanchet Catholic 1-3 on Monday, Willamina won both games at Sheridan on Tuesday. Included was a sweep of Waldport in three sets (25-10, 25-6, 25-11).

Willamina was never above .500 last season, going 2-17 overall and losing their first eight. For new Head Coach Devon Bruckner, the wins at Sheridan were much deserved by her club. They left giddy, and Bruckner was happy to see the Bulldogs in the positive for the first time since 2023.

Sheridan also has a familiar face leading the team in Denise Dickey, who was with them when her daughter helped the Spartans to the 2008 3A State title.

Dickey returns to Sheridan after leading both 1A Perrydale and 2A Delphian to playoff berths. She began at Sheridan in 2000, serving under now-South Salem Head Coach Matt Leichty. When Leichty left for the Saxons after the 2009 season, Dickey returned from a year hiatus and led the program from 2010 until 2013.

Dickey had planned to end her coaching career at Perrydale but got the call from Delphian with a request to coach for one year in 2021 after John Kertchem’s departure. One year turned into five, and now Dickey hopes to get Sheridan back in the right direction.

“I just am hoping that they learn to just really enjoy the sport again and get to experience being part of a team,” Dickey said. “Win or lose, for me, it’s always about the experience.”

So far, the Spartans’ eight-player roster has bought in, and with their trust comes more willingness to leave everything they have on the floor. That is ultimately the end goal for Dickey: to reestablish their love for the game and ensure that there’s nowhere else they’d rather be than competing as a Spartan.

“The biggest thing is that the girls really are working together as a team, supporting each other and knowing their roles on the court. That’s the hardest part to teach, and they’re getting that,” Dickey said.

Sheridan will have plenty to learn as their schedule gets no easier. They travel to 3A No. 9 Neah-Kah-Nie on Tuesday, then return home to face 3A Gervais on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs are set to host Salem Academy on Monday and Scio on Thursday, Sept. 10, before traveling to Dayton on Monday, Sept. 14.

All games are scheduled for 6 p.m.