2A/1A Boys Wrestling: Sheridan's Sayer shy of placing at state tournament

Triston Sayer (285) entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed. After a bye in the opening round, he fell to the No. 2 seeded Chase Hawley of Myrtle Point in the first period.

The Spartan advanced to the consolation bracket and defeated Kooper Miller of Heppner by pin at 4:13 minutes and leading 13-0.

Sayer was one match from placing when his dream of the podium turned into a nightmare as Enterprise’s Emmett Cunningham took the mat.

Cunningham scored a takedown in the first period but couldn’t turn Sayer.

In the second period the Spartan tried to get on the board, but no progress was made for either grappler.

The Spartan heavyweight attacked in the final period, but Cunningham escaped, found an opening and took Sayer to the mat. The Enterprise wrestler crossed Sayer off as just another opponent in his way to the podium, winning by fall at 3:58.

Cunningham plowed through the blood round to claim third.

Sayer previously qualified for the state championship in 2025 at 175 pounds.

Childress failed to make weight and did not compete in the 4A/3A/2A/1A OSAA State Tournament.

For the 2A/1A boys, Culver won the team championship with 189 points, three champions, four runner-ups and one third placer. Lowell took second with 99 points and Oakridge came in third with 75.5 points.

The Sheridan boys finished in 37th place.