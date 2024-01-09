January 9, 2024 Tweet

21st Annual Brockway Memorial Golf Tourney to be held on Feb. 3

The 21st Annual Brockway Memorial (Open) Golf Tournament will be on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Cross Creek Golf Course. The tournament is named after Marius “Brock” Brockway, who passed away in 2013.

The event will be a two-person scramble format over 18 holes with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost for the tournament will be $70 and includes green fees, hole prizes, gross and net prizes, and snacks. Players do not need a handicap in order to compete in this tournament and the field is open to men, women and mixed teams.

A portion of the entry fees and pay ball will be donated to an organization or foundation that is researching cures and cares for cancer patients.

The deadline for sign up is Friday, Jan. 26. Limited to the first 120 paid players. For further information and an application, visit or call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666. Information is also available on the Cross Creek Facebook page, as well as the Cross Creek website at crosscreekgc.com.