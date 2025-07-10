20th annual lavender festival set for Saturday and Sunday

The 20th annual Willamette Valley Lavender Festival and Plein Air Art Show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13, in Newberg.

Most activities will be at the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. Admission is free.

The juried art show in the CCC will feature paintings created onsite in the outdoors during the Oregon Lavender Paint Out, which takes place in spring and early summer.

About 190 amateur and professional painters participated this year. Northwest artist Lori McNee juried the show. She teaches in person and online workshops through Lori’s Fine Art Tips School.

The Chehalem Cultural Center will also host art and craft booths, sales of lavender products and lavender-based food and beverages. There will be live demonstrations of plein air painting, wreath making and caring for lavender plants.

Proceeds from the sale of freshly cut lavender and plants by Wayward Winds Lavender Farm will be donated to the CCC. An essential oils showcase will feature distilled lavender essential oils from around the Northwest.

A free tea party will run from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday with tea, lemonade, cookies and flowers, hosted by the Lavender Fairy, Lavandula. At 11 a.m., Mr. Hoo and the Hooligans will perform.

Other musicians that will play over the weekend include Nathanael Ankeny & Friends, Roundhouse Band and Gabriel Rodriguez.

For more information, visit chehalemculturalcenter.org/lavender.