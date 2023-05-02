'Steel Magnolias' opens Friday

Open-air vintage market features 100-plus vendors

Downtown McMinnville will be filled with vintage items of all varieties Saturday, July 25, during the first Vintage in the Valley festival.

More than 100 dealers, both local and from places as far away as New York, will set up booths between Galloway and Baker streets on Third. Musical stages will be placed at both ends of the festival, with an array of bands playing between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Third Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event. Stores, restaurants and tasting rooms will be open as usual.

All vendors will sell “vintage” items, usually described as at least 50 years old. Furniture, kitchenware, knickknacks, records, clothing and an array of other items will be among selections.

Volunteers will help buyers load large items. Side streets will be open to allow people access when picking up large purchases.

The musical lineup includes:

Galloway stage – Bobby Turner, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Steve Hale, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Acoustic Minds, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Kaitlyn Marie Trio, 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Scott Wilson, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Baker stage – Quinn Patty, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Dan O’Sullivan, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Mayra Sandoval, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Dana Wirth, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; Any Given Session, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, including a list of vendors, go to the website, www.vintageinthevalleymarket.com.

St. James to mark 150 years

St. James Catholic Church will mark its 150th anniversary with a party on Saturday, July 25.

The parish was formed in 1876, the same year that McMinnville became a city. For many years, it was based in a large church at Second and Kirby streets, with a separate building where nuns lived as well as a school.

The current church was constructed more than three decades ago near the original one, which was razed. The nunnery also is gone, but St. James Catholic School remains with classes for preschoolers and elementary students.

The anniversary party will be from noon to 3 p.m. with food, games and prizes. Attendees should bring their own chairs and shade coverings.

At 5 p.m., Archbishop Alexander Samples of the Archdiocese of Portland will lead a mass in the church.

For more information, call 503-472-5232.

‘Steel Magnolias’ opens Friday

Gallery Theater will stage “Steel Magnolias,” a classic story about the bonds between women in a small Southern town, July 24 to Aug. 16.

Curtain will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. A champagne reception will follow the opening night show.

Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors 62 and older, and $17 for students 5 to 17; the show is recommended for ages 10 and older. For reservations, call the theater box office at 503-472-2227 or purchase online at gallerytheater.org/tickets.

Leslie Inmon directs the show. It was written in 1987 by Robert Harling, who based the character Shelby on his sister, who died two years earlier of complications from Type 1 diabetes.

The cast of the stage version is comprised of all women, unlike the popular 1989 movie, which added several male characters.

See Friday’s News-Register for a full preview.

‘Old Fashioned’ fun in Newberg

Newberg will celebrate its annual Old Fashioned Festival Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, in Memorial Park and other venues throughout the city.

With the theme “Then and Now,” the festival will start with children’s activities, a kids’ parade and booths in the park Thursday evening and end with the traditional hymn sing Sunday afternoon.

It will include a grand parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, winding through downtown with Russ Thomas of Newberg Public Works as the grand marshal. Fireworks are scheduled Saturday night.

Festival hours are 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Newberg Rotarians will serve a pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.

A carnival will be set up at Renne Field. Music and other entertainment will be performed throughout the festival, mostly in Memorial Park. A car show, a fun run and an inflatable obstacle course also are scheduled.

Vendor booths will be open every day. Coronation of the royal court is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park. Queen Maggie Taylor will be crowned, along with Princesses Georgia Fale and Gina Rogers.

For more information about the Newberg Old Fashioned Festival, visit www.newbergoldfashionedfestival.org.

— The News-Register staff