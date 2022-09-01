'Massive' marijuana grow operations located in rural Dayton

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
JWC
Interesting that the YCSO responded so vigorously. When I attempted to report a similar but indoor grow that a tenant had installed on my property back in 2016, an anonymous deputy who appeared to have been overdosing on donuts did not even allow me to say one sentence before he literally rolled his eyes and walked away. When our efforts to evict the vermin provoked a confrontation in which the tenant shot at my son, Judge Ladd Wiles refused to understand that marijuana remains illegal under Federal law. Perhaps Judge Wiles had smoked a few bowls of the free samples that their corrupt attorney had given him? Wiles also refused to understand that ex post facto grow site permits are NOT evidence that the land owner consented to the grow. Even more outrageous, in a classic example of the convoluted legalistic gymnastics that attorneys are notorious for, Judge Wiles pronounced that there was no evidence that the tenant had been on the rental property when he fired the gun. This is in spite of the tenant testifying multiple times that he had been standing on the porch when he fired the shotgun.
bonnybedlam
Legalizing marijuana definitely had one impact on the illegal market. I can remember 15-20 years ago, a pound of really good bud was worth $3,000-$5,000 at street level, depending on availability that week. Now that everyone can theoretically grow for their own use, or buy it cheaply and safely in stores, it's really cut the value for these guys. Good to see law enforcement agencies coming together to further eff up cartel business.
JWC
bonnybedlam:
Agreed that the value for the legitimate market in Oregon is much lower. However; if the bootleggers recruit Grandpa and Grandma bootlegger to take a road trip in their big ass pick up pulling their big ass travel trailer to Idaho, Montana, Utah or Arizona where marijuana remains illegal, they can sell it for about $10,000 per pound.
Prior to implementation of HB-3200 (which was passed unanimously during the 2019 session) which allegedly requires that the land owner consent before address specific grow site permits can be issued, such illicit grows were dispersed. Since the OMMP decided that the plant limits should be uncreased from the 6 plants approved by the voters to 6 mature plants plus 12 immature plants over 24 inches tall plus 24 immature plants under 24 inches tall, a single OMMP Medical Marijuana card holder could gross about $60,000 per month. If they got busted, it was their landlord that would get shafted by malicious prosecution to enable civil forfeiture. Now that neither the OLCC and OMMP can enable the Oregon Marijuana Mafia expropriating the private property of innocent victims for the purposes of committing Federal felonies, the bootleggers have to put their own property in jeapordy. As a result, bootleg grows have been aggregated to reduce the risk to reward ratio.