'Almost, Maine' on Newberg stage

Penguin Productions will stage “Almost, Maine,” a play full of magical love stories, Friday through Sunday, Jan. 12 to 21.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays in the Chehalem Cultural Center, Newberg. Tickets are $18 general and $15 for students and seniors.

Stephanie Gibbs is directing the show, written by John Cariani. “Almost, Maine,” is a collection of stories about the citizens of a town called Almost on a cold but magical winter night.

The cast includes Liberty Dolence, Garrett Gibbs, Brandon Villanova and Hannah Wolfe.

Penguin Productions is a nonprofit theater company based in rural Newberg. In summer, it does shows on an open-air stage. It is raising funds to build a black-box theater on its Terry Lane property.

For more information, call 503-919-7525 or visit the website, penguinsonstage.com.