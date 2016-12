The Beer Diagram

$12.00

The Comprehensive Beer Diagram is an easy-to-use beer guide that will help decipher even the most complex brews. From aroma, taste, alcohol content and IBUs (International Bitterness Units) - you'll have it all on the tip of your tongue.

The 12 x 18 poster is printed on a heavy-weight matte paper.

Price: $12.00 + $5.00 shipping/handling.