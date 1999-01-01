Special Donation to the Tricia Fund

This fund honors our co-founder, board member and close friend Tricia Crawford. We were deeply saddened to lose Tricia in June 2013, and donations to this fund will further the Give a Little mission in ways that serve as a special tribute to Tricia.

Tricia was well known for her graceful, loving presence, her abiding commitment to peace and social justice, her sonorous laughter, and her deep compassion. She was a gift to our community, showing by her example how we can offer the best of ourselves to one another. Her work and spirit will continue to encourage and inspire us.

Your contributions go entirely for relief, with no administrative costs subtracted.

