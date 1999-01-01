<< Back to all products
$50 Gift Certificate
$25.00
5 available
ADD TO CART
$50 Gift Certificate for $25
Like a diamond reflecting a perfect spectrum of light, Timmreck and McNicol Jewelers wants local folks to know that its services span a full spectrum of the fine jewelry industry.You will find a lavish selection of diamonds, precious gemstones and metals and giftware. Timmreck & McNicol offers a full range of repairs and maintenance of almost any kind. They travel to Antwerp, Belgium twice a year where they hand-pick customers’ diamonds. Jewelry is more than simple decoration. It’s about sentiment, esteem, tradition and trend. Timmreck & McNicol will help customers find what best accentuates his or her individual style.
- Denomination: $50.00
- Certificate is not redeemable for cash.
- Certificate may not be used for taxes.
- Certificate must be used in full.
- One certificate per visit.
- Certificate not valid with other offers or promotions.
- The News-Register is not responsible for closed establishments, or lost or stolen certificates .
- Processing fees apply.
- All sales are final. There are no exchanges or refunds.