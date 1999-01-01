Robert Johnstone, Attorney at Law

A career as an attorney was attractive to Robert Johnstone because of his belief that the rule of law is the very foundation of liberty. Specializing in litigation, the Bellingham, Washington native earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington followed by a law degree from Willamette University College of Law. Today, he is a partner at the venerable Johnstone & Goodfellow law firm in McMinnville.



Johnstone has earned an AV Preeminent rating from the Martindale Hubbell bar registry, a testament to the fact that the judiciary and a lawyer’s peers rank him at the highest level of professional excellence. He is also listed in the Best Lawyers in America, Best Lawyers in Oregon, and is an AVVO rated “10” superior lawyer. He is also a member of the Beverly Hills Bar Association.



Johnstone lives in McMinnville with his wife, Julie. He is also involved in motion picture production and is a published author. As a retired Marine Lt. Colonel, he sees himself in the hereafter “guarding the streets of Heaven”.



1215 NW Adams St, McMinnville

503-472-9555

rmjohnstone@johnstone-law.com