Rachel Negra, Attorney at Law

Rachel Negra knew at a young age that she wanted to go to college and pursue a career that would enable her to make a difference in the community. As a bankruptcy attorney, Rachel loves helping people solve complex and frustrating financial problems. In cases involving foster children, she empowers and gives a voice to children while she works to eliminate barriers to reunifying families.

Rachel earned a business degree from Linfield College before graduating from Willamette University College of Law. Notably, Rachel represented one of the seventh grade boys who was charged with sex abuse in Yamhill County’s infamous “spanking” case, which received national media attention.

Rachel lives in Newberg with her husband, Brian. In her spare time, she is an avid scuba diver who also enjoys hot air ballooning and snowboarding.

235 NE Third St, Ste 9, McMinnville

503.435.4811

NegraLaw.com