Matt Mullaney, Attorney at Law

Matt’s law practice is called “elder law” or “senior law.” He serves seniors and their families in the many problems that aging, incapacity and death can bring. He’s a “senior” himself at 74 years old. Generally, Matt uses powers of attorney, medical advance directives, Wills and Trusts to protect his clients’ wishes. He also advises on Medicaid

and Medicare issues.

Thirty years ago Matt stopped practicing law, went back to college for a nursing degree and worked as a registered nurse in Boise, Idaho, until he returned to law. Besides his private law practice, Matt has run a free legal clinic at the McMinnville Senior Center for the last 17 years.

Matt lives with his wife Jackie, a classical voice teacher and performer. They share their home with two dogs and three cats. They are music ministers at St. James

Catholic Church.

345 6th Street, McMinnville

503.435.0951