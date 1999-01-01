Karin Moshier, Attorney at Law

Karin Moshier has always been interested in helping people who are facing difficult situations to achieve positive solutions. In fact, this desire to help launched her law career. Moshier specializes in family law, including divorce, custody, child support, parenting time and spousal support at Haugeberg Rueter Gowell Fredricks & Higgins in McMinnville.



Moshier earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. She was then awarded her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College in Portland. Moshier is a member of the Yamhill County Bar Association and the McMinnville Kiwanis Club.



She lives in McMinnville with her husband, Robert, and their daughter, Claire. When she’s not working, she enjoys hiking, traveling, sports and reading.

620 NE Fifth St, McMinnville

503.472.5141

AttorneysMcMinnvilleOregon.com



