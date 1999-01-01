Jacob Mailander, Attorney at Law

Attorney Jacob Mailander strives to add value to his clients’ lives by finding solutions instead of becoming part of the problem.



Born and raised in the Midwest, Jake completed his undergraduate studies at the University of South Dakota before attending Michigan State University College of Law. In 2010, Attorney Mailander was admitted to the State Bar of Wisconsin and practiced Social Security law in Milwaukee.



In 2012, Jake and his wife Michele chose to settle in the Pacific Northwest. After being admitted to the Oregon State Bar, Mr. Mailander joined the AV rated law firm of Johnstone & Goodfellow in McMinnville. In 2014, Mr. Mailander received a Pro Bono Award for his work with the LSAO Pro Bono Bankruptcy Clinic.



Attorney Mailander is a member of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, the Yamhill County Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association.

1215 NW Adams, McMinnville

503.472.9555

jmailander@johnstone-law.com





