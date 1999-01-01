Brent Lake, Attorney at Law

Brent Lake pursued a career in law because he enjoys challenging and varied experiences in addition to working with his clients to solve their legal problems. Practicing law since 1975, Brent focuses on estate planning, wills and trusts, probate, real estate and business law as well as elder law, guardianships and conservatorships.

Raised in Klamath Falls, Brent earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from Brigham Young University and his JD from the University of Texas at Austin. He was subsequently awarded an LLM degree in taxation from New York University. Brent is a member of the Oregon State Bar Association.

Brent, who has five grown children, lives in McMinnville. When he’s not working, Brent enjoys outdoor activities like fishing, hunting, boating and exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest. He also plays a friendly game of golf.

330 NE Evans St.

McMinnville

503.472.5156