Samuel R. Justice, Attorney at Law

Samuel Justice is known for being a lifelong learner. He has always enjoyed finding answers and solving problems. Besides, with a surname like his, it may have been destiny.



Justice is an attorney specializing in municipal law, real estate and employment law for the Haugeberg, Rueter, Gowell, Fredricks & Higgins law firm. He was awarded a bachelor of arts with highest honors in foreign language and history from Portland State University in 1989. Justice then graduated cum laude with a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College in 1993. He is a member of the Oregon State Bar Association and the Yamhill County Bar Association.



When he’s not in court, Justice is captain of the “Mad Macs” Hood-to-Coast running team. He also serves as president of the McMinnville Lions Club and is past president of the McMinnville Downtown Association.

620 NE Fifth St, McMinnville

503.472.5141

AttorneysMcMinnvilleOregon.com



