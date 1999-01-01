Dianne Haugeberg, Attorney at Law

Dianne Haugeberg has always enjoyed meeting new people and learning about their lives and families. That’s why she is perfectly suited in her role as an attorney specializing in estate and tax planning. At McMinnville’s Haugeberg, Rueter, Gowell, Fredricks & Higgins law firm, Haugeberg helps her clients with wills, trusts, tax planning, probate and trust administration.



Haugeberg earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Willamette University in 1997. Three years later, she was awarded her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Santa Clara University. In 2001, Haugeberg graduated cum laude with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in taxation from the University of San Diego School of Law.



Haugeberg lives in McMinnville with her husband and two young children. In her spare time, she enjoys photography, riding her horse, raising chickens, cooking and reading a good book.

620 NE Fifth St, McMinnville

503.472.5141

AttorneysMcMinnvilleOregon.com



