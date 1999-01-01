Jerry Hart, Attorney at Law

Law was a straightforward career choice when Jerry Hart found that his interests and skills went hand-in-hand with the duties of an attorney. As a partner at Lake, Hart & Cooper, Jerry specializes in general litigation, family law and helping local families and businesses with legal issues. He enjoys helping clients analyze, understand and solve their legal problems.

Jerry earned a degree in business from the University of Oregon before graduating from Lewis and Clark Law School. He is a member of the Oregon State Bar Association, the Yamhill County Bar Association and is admitted to practice in the federal courts.

Jerry lives in McMinnville with his wife, Nancy. The couple has two adult children, one of whom is also a practicing attorney. When he’s not working for his clients, Jerry might be found skiing, traveling or reading up on American history.

330 NE Evans St.

McMinnville

503.472.5156