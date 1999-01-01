Eric Hanson, Attorney at Law

Attorney Eric Hanson specializes in personal injury, criminal defense and family law. Hanson’s trial training began early in law school when he interned at the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office under then D.A., but now presiding Circuit Court Judge John Collins. Hanson now focuses exclusively on courtroom trial practice.

Hanson was born in Grangeville, Idaho but grew up in Seaside and Monmouth. He was awarded his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University before going on to Willamette University, where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence.

Hanson lives in McMinnville with his lovely wife, Susan. The couple has five children and ten grandchildren. Three of his sons are either already practicing attorneys or are studying to become lawyers. As might be expected, Hanson’s free time is spent at numerous regular family gatherings and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

405 NE Third St, Ste 3 McMinnville

503.472.3313

HansonTrialLawyers.com