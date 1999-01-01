Abraham Hanson, Attorney at Law

Like most boys, Abraham Hanson looked up to his dad. This admiration led Abraham to follow in his father’s footsteps and go to law school. Today, the father-and-son team practice criminal law in Mc­Minnville as Hanson and Hanson Trial Attorneys. A fluent Spanish-speaker, Abraham specializes in trial work and works with both English and Span­ish-speaking clients.

Abraham was born in Anchorage, Alaska and raised in McMinnville. He earned his undergradu­ate degree from Brigham Young University and his law degree from Willamette University. As an attor­ney, Abraham loves having a part in shaping and defending the nation’s laws.

Abraham lives in McMinnville with his wife and chil­dren. Most of his free time is occupied by his duties as a husband and father. When he can, Abraham enjoys swimming and exploring new methods of food storage.

405 NE Third St, Ste 3 McMinnville

503.472.3313

HansonTrialLawyers.com