Brent Goodfellow, Attorney at Law

Brent Goodfellow has practiced law in the the state courts of Oregon and the U.S. District Court for over a decade. A partner at McMinnville’s well-known Johnstone & Goodfellow law firm, Goodfellow specializes in all aspects of family and divorce law.



Goodfellow served as McMinnville Municipal Court Judge pro tempore and as Carlton Municipal Court Judge pro tempore for several years. He currently serves as Circuit Court Judge pro tempore for Yamhill County. Goodfellow serves on the Oregon State Bar Family Law Section and the Unlawful Practice of Law committee.



Goodfellow is co-chair of the Yamhill County Family Law Advisory Committee. He has competed in three Ironman triathlons and coaches a Little League team for the McMinnville Junior Baseball Organization.



1215 NW Adams St, McMinnville

503-472-9555

bgoodfellow@johnstone-law.com