Carol J. Fredrick, Attorney at Law

After earning her undergraduate degree, Carol Fredrick worked in a trial court clerk’s office in Sitka, Alaska, the town where she grew up. When she sat through several trials and read corresponding case files, she realized that law was her calling. Today, Carol is senior partner at Fredrick & Finch, where she specializes in domestic relations, criminal defense and civil litigation.

Carol graduated from Reed College in Portland before earning her law degree from Lewis and Clark Northwest College of Law. She is licensed to practice in Oregon’s state courts, the U.S. District Court of Oregon and the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Carol has been practicing law in Oregon for 25 years, most of those in Yamhill County.

Carol co-owns Stone Griffon Vineyard, which occupies most of her free time. She and her husband also raise and show purebred Papillon dogs.

2046 NE Hwy 99W Ste D, McMinnville

503.435.1455

FredrickAndFinch.com