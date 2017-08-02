The 163rd annual Yamhill County Fair and Rodeo is set for 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 5, at the fairgrounds, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children age 5 through 12, and children ages 4 and younger get free admission. Discounts are available when purchasing multi-day passes. Concert seating is $8. Carnival day passes cost $20 in advance or $30 at the fair. A free park-and-ride shuttle will be offered from Patton Middle School starting at 4 p.m.



For more information, contact Lana Drew at 503-434-7524 or fair@co.yamhill.or.us, or visit www.co.yamhill.or.us.