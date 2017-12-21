Calendar

Winter Solstice Gala

Dec 21, 2017 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location: Falls Event Center
Map: 510 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way

Peace Valley School will hold a “Winter Solstice Gala” from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Falls Event Center, 510 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. The event will include dinner catered by McMenamins, presentations by students, music by the Second Winds Community Band, swing dance lessons and a vintage raffle. Admission is $65, with proceeds benefiting the school.

For more information, contact Nathan Garrettson at 541-914-6299 or ngarrettson@gmail.com.

The event will include dinner catered by McMenamins, student presentations, Second Winds Community Band, swing dance lessons and a vintage raffle with proceeds benefiting the school.

Falls Event Center
Falls Event Center 510 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS