Peace Valley School will hold a “Winter Solstice Gala” from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Falls Event Center, 510 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. The event will include dinner catered by McMenamins, presentations by students, music by the Second Winds Community Band, swing dance lessons and a vintage raffle. Admission is $65, with proceeds benefiting the school.



For more information, contact Nathan Garrettson at 541-914-6299 or ngarrettson@gmail.com.