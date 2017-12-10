Dec 10, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Location: Various homes throughout McMinnville; Celebration to follow at Michelbook Country Club



Five decorated homes will be featured in the annual Wine Country Holiday Home Tour, a fundraiser sponsored by Soroptomist International of McMinnville, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Following the tour is a celebration at Michelbook Country Club, which will include holiday treats, music, wine for purchase and an auction of wine and other donated items.



Tour tickets are $25 and include admission to the Michelbook celebration; admission to the celebration without the tour is $5.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.simcminnville.org. Tickets also are available at Grocery Outlet and Oregon Stationers in McMinnville.