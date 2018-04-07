Calendar

Western Interlock DIY Seminar Series

Apr 7, 2018 - Sep 8, 2018

Taking the HARD out of hardscaping
Western Interlock’s DIY seminars are developed especially for homeowners, explaining the process in language you can understand. One of our certified experts will equip you with the knowledge you need to install the hardscape you want all by yourself.

FREE and frequent
We host hour-long seminars on the first Saturday of each month during the season. With six seminars to choose from, there’s sure to be one that fits your busy schedule. All of our seminars are FREE and open to the public. Details @ westerninterlock.com/events

Spring is a great time to learn from our experience!

