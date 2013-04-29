WEEKLY MEETINGS SCHEDULE

Links:

This list will be published as often as space permits. Some meetings skip holidays or other dates; confirming meetings ahead of time is recommended.

These organizations meet daily.

Alcoholics Anonymous: For information on all meetings in the Yamhill county area, go to the calendar section of the alcoholics anonymous web site www.aa-oregon.org/calendar-new/ and select district 22.

Narcotics Anonymous: For information on all meetings in the Yamhill county area, go to yamhillunifiedna.org.

These organizations meet weekly.

MONDAYS

Al-Anon Family Groups: 7:30 p.m., Hazelden-Springbrook Treatment Center (first building), 1901 N. Esther St., Newberg. Information: 503-435-4133

Community Christmas Cantata Choir: 7 to 9 p.m., Yamhill-Carlton High School Cafeteria, 275 N. Maple St., Yamhill. Information: 503-662-3926 or communitycantata@gmail.com. Dual Diagnosis Anonymous: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., 2215 McDonald Lane, McMinnville. Information: 503-474-4600.

Leisure Biking for Older Adults: 9:30 a.m. McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane, weather conditions permitting. Information: 503-435-0407. Meets on holidays.

Nar-Anon: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville. Information: www.nar-anon.org.

Nar-Anon: 6 p.m., 300 4th St., Dayton. Information: www.nar-anon.org.

Peggers: 5:30 p.m. McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane, cribbage games. Information: Frank Schoenborn at 503-474-0603. No meetings when senior center is closed.

Oak Valley Bridge Club: 12:30 p.m., Southwest Terrace Clubhouse, 1501 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville. All levels welcome. Information: Dorothy, 503-883-9589.

Celebrate Recovery: 6:30 p.m., Adventure Christian Church, 2831 N.E. Newby St., McMinnville. After Worship there will be open share groups. Childcare provided. Dinner will be served on the last Monday of each month. Information: 503-883-1285.

McMinnville Toastmasters: 12:15 p.m.. Freelin-Wade Co., 1730 N.E. Miller St., McMinnville. Information: Allen Edinger, 503-393-4001.

Second Winds Community Band: 7to 9 p.m. rehearsal, McMinnville High School Band Room, 17th Street entrance. Does not meet on holidays. Information: 503-679-9328 or secondwinds@secondwinds.org.

TUESDAYS

Al-Anon Family Groups: noon to 1 p.m., McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, Room 103 Annex, 544 N.E. Second St., McMinnville; 7:30 p.m. Sunrise Church, 823 N.E. Ford St., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-4113.

Civil Air Patrol McMinnville Composite Squadron: 7-9 p.m., Evergreen Aviation Museum, 500 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. Information: 503-879-5566 or www.facebook.com/McMinnville-Composite-Squadron-Civil-Air-Patrol-1413559622198903.

Domestic violence support: 6-7:30 p.m. Henderson House, 610 S.E. First St., McMinnville. Information: 503-472-0244, 1-877-227-5946.

Easy Writers: 7 p.m. Information and location: 503-472-1521.

New Moms Group: 10 a.m., birthing center conference room, Willamette Valley Medical Center, McMinnville. Children are welcome. Information: 503-435-6400.

Oak Valley Bridge Club: 6:30 p.m., Southwest Terrace Clubhouse, 1501 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville. All levels welcome. Information: Dorothy, 503-883-9589.

Overeaters Anonymous: noon, Chehalem Senior Center, 101 W. Foothills Drive, Newberg; 7 p.m.., First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville. Information: 971-317-6343, www.oa.org. Chapel, use First St. entrance.

Soroptimists International: 11:45 a.m., McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St. Information: Kathy at 503-376-9477 or Jan at 503-472-3007.

TOPS (Take OFF Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. weigh in, 9:30 a.m. meeting; Clubhouse at SW Terrace Mobile Home Court, 1501 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville. Information: 503-682-9709 or 503-981-1791.

WEDNESDAYS

Domestic violence support: 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Spanish, Henderson House, 610 S.E. First St., McMinnville. Information: 503-472-0244, 1-877-227-5946.

Lions Club: noon, Michelbook Country Club, 1301 N.W. Michelbook Lane, McMinnville. Information: www.lionsclubs.org.

Rotary Club: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., McMinnville Grand Ballroom, 325 N.E. Third St. Information: www.mcminnvillerotary.com.

Sunrise Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Traditions Dining Room, Hillside Retirement Community, 300 N.W. Hillside Parkway off Southwest Second Street, McMinnville. Information: macsunriserotary.wordpress.com.

Adult Community Choir: 6:30 to 8 p.m. McMinnville High School Choir Room, at the corner of 17th and Ford Street, McMinnville. Information: Robin Pederson rpederson@msd.k12.or.us.

THURSDAYS

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. McMinnville. Information: 503-435-4113. Fireside Room, use Cowls St. entrance.

Domestic Violence Support: 11:30 to 1 p.m., Willamina Free Methodist Church, 253 N.E. D St.; 6-7:30 p.m. for sexual assault, adults molested as children, Henderson House, 610 S.E. First St., McMinnville. Information: 503-472-0244, 1-877-227-5946.

Dual Diagnosis Anonymous: 3 to 5 p.m., 2215 McDonald Lane, McMinnville. Information: 503-474-4600.

Elks: 7:30 p.m., Maddie’s Room at McMenamins Hotel Oregon, 310 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. Information: 503-472-1283 or www.elks.org.

Gamblers Anonymous: 5:30 p.m., chapel room, First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville. Information: 503-435-7999.

Overcomers Outreach: 7 p.m., 866 11th Court, Lafayette. Information: Caryl, 503-864-4146.

TOPS(Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 5:15 p.m. weigh-in, 5:45 p.m. meeting, Vineyard Heights, 345 S.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Information: 503-682-9709 or 503-981-1791.

FRIDAYS

Breakfast for Widowers: 8 to 9 a.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1947 N.E. Highway 99W. Information: Harold Otterlei at 503-260-1841.

Celebrate Recovery: 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Information: 503-472-8476.

Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m., Nazarene Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road. Cost: $15 for books. Information: 503-472-8476.

Newberg Toastmasters: 6:45 to 7:45 a.m., Chehalem Park and Recreation District conference room, 125 S. Elliott Road, Newberg. Information: pubspeakus@gmail.com, 503-538-0468.

Overeaters Anonymous: noon to 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville. Information: 503-538-8260 or www.oa.org Chapel, use Washington S. entrance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 10:005 a.m. meeting, Nazarene Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. Information: 503-682-9709 or 503-981-1791.

Walnut City Kiwanis Club: 7 a.m., American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. Meets every Friday except the first Friday of the month. Information: www.wckiwanis.com.

SATURDAYS

Adult Game Night: 5 to 9 p.m., Carnegie Room, McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. The table-top fantasy role-playing game “A’Kyria” will be played in a session from 6 to 9 p.m. every other Saturday, alternating with a session featuring free-choice board or card games. Ages 16 and older. For more information, visit www.meetup.com/AKyriaGameNight .

Dual Diagnosis Anonymous: 1 to 2:30 p.m., 2215 McDonald Lane, McMinnville. Information: 503-474-4600.

SUNDAYS

American Legion: 1 p.m. bingo, 126 N.E. Atlantic Ave, McMinnville. Cost $10. Information: 503-435-2218.

Dayton Community Chorus: 6 to 8 p.m., Pioneer Evangelical Church, 300 4th St., Dayton. Cost $10. Information: Mark Williams 503-679-9328 or dccrevels@gmail.com.

Musician jam: 7:30 p.m., McMinnville Manor, recreation center, 1602 N.E. Riverside Drive, McMinnville. Information: 503-434-6524.