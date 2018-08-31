Aug 31, 2018 - Sep 1, 2018 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, and 1:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 Location: Lower City Park



The sixth annual Walnut City Music Festival takes place from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, and 1:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Lower City Park, McMinnville. Friday’s musicians are Bootleg Jam, McDougall, the Mondegreens, Kuinka, the Stone Foxes. Saturday’s musicians are Manitoba Road Crew, Sarah Parson (of Lower 48), Scratchdog Stringband, Erisy Watt, Ben Rice, Ivory Deville, Marty O'Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra, the Helio Sequence.

Local wines and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food and drinks; bring water bottles to fill at the filling station free of charge. No pets. Tickets cost $20-$30; children under 12, free. For more information, call 503-857-6494 or visit www.walnutcitymusicfest.org.