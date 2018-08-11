The annual Valley View Air Show, featuring hot air balloons and radio-controlled model planes, will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, at Valley View Retirement Village, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Road, southwest of McMinnville. Balloons lift off at daybreak. Other activities, including horse and wagon rides and a car show, begin at 8 a.m. The Second Winds Community Band will play at 11:30; performances by other musical groups follow at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Food will be available for a charge.



For more information, call 503-472-6212 or visit www.rockofagesvalleyview.com