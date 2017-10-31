Calendar

United Healthcare Medicare Sales Meetings

Oct 31, 2017 - Nov 14, 2017

The October 31 meeting will be held at 9:30 am at the McMinnville Community Center, 600 NE Evans Street, McMinnville.

The November 14 meeting will be held at 10:00 am at the McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 NE McDaniel Lane, McMinnville.

Becky Lippmann, Independent Medicare Broker/Agent, will be presenting two informational meetings regarding United Healthcare Medicare. 

The meeting agendas include: 
- 2018 United Healthcare Medicare Plans Presentation 
- Enrollment Opportunities 
- Update on changes to Medicare 
- Review Medicare Basics 

All meetings are free and snacks will be provided. The October 31 meeting will be held at 9:30 am at the McMinnville Community Center, 600 NE Evans Street, McMinnville. The November 14 meeting will be held at 10:00 am at the McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 NE McDaniel Lane, McMinnville. For more information, please contact Becky Lippmann at 541-914-6263 or email beclippmann@yahoo.com.

