United Healthcare Medicare Sales Meetings

Oct 31, 2017 - Nov 14, 2017



The October 31 meeting will be held at 9:30 am at the McMinnville Community Center, 600 NE Evans Street, McMinnville.



Becky Lippmann, Independent Medicare Broker/Agent, will be presenting two informational meetings regarding United Healthcare Medicare.



The meeting agendas include:

- 2018 United Healthcare Medicare Plans Presentation

- Enrollment Opportunities

- Update on changes to Medicare

- Review Medicare Basics



For more information, please contact Becky Lippmann at 541-914-6263 or email beclippmann@yahoo.com.