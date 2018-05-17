Calendar

UFO Festival

May 17, 2018 - May 20, 2018

THURSDAY, MAY 17

UFO Festival: The 18th annual UFO Festival will be held Thursday through Sunday, May 17-20, in McMinnville. Highlights include talks by expert ufologists, movie screenings, panel discussions, a costume ball, an alien parade, alien pet contest, live music and the Alien Abduction Dash 5K and Kids Fun Run. New this year is “Close Encounters of the Third Vine,” a winetasting event Friday night at McMenamins. For more information or to purchase tickets for speaker events, visit ufofest.com.

