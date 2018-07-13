McMinnville’s annual Turkey Rama festival is set for Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14, in downtown McMinnville. Vendors and local merchants will set up booths along Third Street. A community stage on Davis Street will feature local acts, dances, an opera performance, music and entertainment. Davis Shows NW Family Carnival will be held in the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot. Barbecued turkey halves will not be sold this year.



For more information, call the McMinnville Chamber of Commerce at 503-472-6196.