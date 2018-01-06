Tree Recycling

Jan 6, 2018 - Jan 7, 2018 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: First Federal Bank parking lot (118 N.E. Third St) and McMinnville Town Center parking lot (1101 Highway 99W)



Boy Scouts Troop 260 will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 7, at two McMinnville locations: the First Federal Bank parking lot, 118 N.E. Third St, McMinnville and the McMinnville Town Center parking lot, between IHOP and Dutch Bros., 1101 Highway 99W, McMinnville. A $5 donation is requested for each tree. A pickup option is available with a $10 donation.



For more information, or to schedule a tree pickup, contact Scouting for Trees at 503-435-8892 or scouting4trees@gmail.com.